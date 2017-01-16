We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Monday, January 16, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » ﻿Bomb blast kills civilian in Basilan province
  • Follow Us!

﻿Bomb blast kills civilian in Basilan province 

Posted: 7:40 pm, January 16, 2017 by Desk Man

BASILAN – One civilian was killed and another injured in a bomb explosion in Lamitan City in the troubled Muslim autonomous region in southern Philippines, police said Monday. 

It said the blast occurred over the weekend in the village called Sabong, but it was unclear whether the explosion was the handiwork of the rebel group Abu Sayyaf or an offshoot of a family feud or clan war. 

Police said it is investigating the blast. It said the explosive was improvised, however, authorities made no arrest. 

No individual claimed responsibility for the explosion. Lamitan had been – in the past – attacked by rebels who detonated improvised explosives in civilian communities. 

Local government officials did not any statement about the attack. (Mindanao Examiner)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

258 total views, 258 views today

You may also like:

Philippines assumes ASEAN chairmanship The Mindanao Examiner Regional Newspaper Jan. 16-22, 2017 2 dozens injured in road mishap in South Cotabato Federalism gains foothold in Philippines Month-long ARMM anniversary festival draws huge crowd Fire eats up 100 houses in Zamboanga City Grenade attack injures civilian in North Cotabato Man stabbed to death in Davao City, 3 others injured
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post
Tags: ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Add a Comment