﻿Bomb blast kills civilian in Basilan province

BASILAN – One civilian was killed and another injured in a bomb explosion in Lamitan City in the troubled Muslim autonomous region in southern Philippines, police said Monday.

It said the blast occurred over the weekend in the village called Sabong, but it was unclear whether the explosion was the handiwork of the rebel group Abu Sayyaf or an offshoot of a family feud or clan war.

Police said it is investigating the blast. It said the explosive was improvised, however, authorities made no arrest.

No individual claimed responsibility for the explosion. Lamitan had been – in the past – attacked by rebels who detonated improvised explosives in civilian communities.

Local government officials did not any statement about the attack. (Mindanao Examiner)

