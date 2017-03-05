1 dead, dozens hurt as tremor jolts Surigao City anew

DAVAO CITY – A 65-year old woman died of heart attack following an earthquake on Sunday that struck Surigao City in southern Philippines, authorities said.

It said at least four dozen people were hurt or injured in the earthquake that reached magnitude 5.9 in the Richter scale and that several aftershocks had been recorded, but there have been no new reports of casualties.

At least a dozen houses, including two buildings sustained damages from the earthquake – the second since last month where 6 people died and injured over 100 in Surigao after a magnitude tremor shook damage buildings and left paralyzed and without communication and electricity.

The Philippines is located in the so-called “Ring of Fire,” an area of frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions encircling the basin of the Pacific Ocean. In a 40,000 km horseshoe shape, it is associated with a nearly continuous series of oceanic trenches, volcanic arcs, and volcanic belts and plate movements.

The Ring of Fire has 452 volcanoes and is home to over 75% of the world’s active and dormant volcanoes. It is sometimes called the circum-Pacific belt or the circum-Pacific seismic belt. (Mindanao Examiner)

