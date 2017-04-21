103-year old Filipino man attributes long life to Malungay
Faustino Larriosa sits in his thatched house in Mati City in southern Philippines. (Photo by Cesar Lanos)
DAVAO ORIENTAL – A Filipino man in Mati City here claiming to be 103 years old said his secret to longevity is proper nutrition and healthy lifestyle.
Faustino Larriosa said he regularly consumes Malunggay leaves or Moringa Oleifera to which he attributed his long life. Larriosa said he served at the United States Army Forces in the Far East when he was 20 years old and saw how the Philippines progressed under different leaders.
Larriosa now lives in the village of Culian with his second wife. (Cesar Lanos)
