We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Friday, April 21, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » 103-year old Filipino man attributes long life to Malungay
  • Follow Us!

103-year old Filipino man attributes long life to Malungay 

Posted: 11:36 pm, April 21, 2017 by Desk Man
Faustino Larriosa sits in his thatched house in Mati City in southern Philippines. (Photo by Cesar Lanos)

Faustino Larriosa sits in his thatched house in Mati City in southern Philippines. (Photo by Cesar Lanos)

3 4

DAVAO ORIENTAL – A Filipino man in Mati City here claiming to be 103 years old said his secret to longevity is proper nutrition and healthy lifestyle.

Faustino Larriosa said he regularly consumes Malunggay leaves or Moringa Oleifera to which he attributed his long life. Larriosa said he served at the United States Army Forces in the Far East when he was 20 years old and saw how the Philippines progressed under different leaders. 

Larriosa now lives in the village of Culian with his second wife. (Cesar Lanos)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

 

1,230 total views, 1,230 views today

You may also like:

ARMM offers over 3,000 scholarship slots All-out offensives launched in Basilan province Zamboanga village chieftain accused of molesting teenager U.S. Ambassador Sung Kim inspects troops in Zamboanga Notorious bandit killed, another captured in Zamboanga town Fierce Sayyaf clash in Basilan leaves over a dozen military casualties Blasts injured 7 people in Tacurong City Sulu government adds new batch of students to its scholarship program
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post
Tags: ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Add a Comment