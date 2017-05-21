We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Sunday, May 21, 2017
11 NPA rebels surrender in Mindanao 

Posted: 4:12 pm, May 21, 2017 by Desk Man

COTABATO CITY – Security officials said 11 New People’s Army rebels have surrendered on Sunday in southern Philippines where military forces continue to hunt down the communist group, blamed by authorities to many deadly attacks on military and civilian targets in the restive region.

Army Captain Jo-ann Petinglay, a spokeswoman for the Western Mindanao Command, said the rebels – mostly tribesmen, also yielded 8 automatic weapons to the military forces in Sultan Kudarat’s Senator Ninoy Aquino town.

She said the surrender was a joint efforts between the 33rd and 57th Infantry Battalions. Those who surrendered have been identified as Ayob Mopac, Benjamin Kalay, Samuel Badak, Mel Pandi, Kang Mopac, Tiin Mooac, Usad Mopac, Long Oding, Sebio Masandag, Gabriel Mopac, and Nonoy Lapi.

The military is expected to provide financial aid and livelihood training skills to those who surrendered as part of a government effort to reintegrate them back to society. But

The NPA, which has been fighting for separatism, did not release any statement, but rebel leaders usually disown those who surrender and would typically claim that it was a military propaganda. (Rhoderick Beñez)

