2 broadcasters slain in Mindanao 

Posted: 3:01 pm, August 7, 2017 by Desk Man

COTABATO CITY – Two radio reporter were killed in separate attacks in the restive southern Philippine region of Mindanao, police said Monday.

Police said gunmen killed Leo Diaz, a reporter of Radio Mindanao Network, in the village of Kalanawi in the town of President Quirino in Sultan Kudarat province. The 60-year old Diaz was driving his motorcycle when 2 armed men riding tandem on a motorcycle attacked him on Monday. Police said it is investigating the murder.

In Zamboanga del Sur province, two motorcycle gunmen also killed Rudy Alicaway, who had a news talk program at the government-owned Radyo ng Bayan. Alicaway, 46, was attacked by gunmen in the village of Culo in Molave town over the weekend.

Alicaway was heading home on a motorcycle when gunmen shot him repeatedly at close range. The assailants escape after the shooting. Police investigators recovered bullet shells of 9mm pistol from the crime scene. The motive of the killing is still unknown, police said.

It was unknown whether both killings were connected to their job. (With a report from Moh Saaduddin and Rhoderick Beñez)

Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post, Police Files
