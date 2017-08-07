2 broadcasters slain in Mindanao
COTABATO CITY – Two radio reporter were killed in separate attacks in the restive southern Philippine region of Mindanao, police said Monday.
Police said gunmen killed Leo Diaz, a reporter of Radio Mindanao Network, in the village of Kalanawi in the town of President Quirino in Sultan Kudarat province. The 60-year old Diaz was driving his motorcycle when 2 armed men riding tandem on a motorcycle attacked him on Monday. Police said it is investigating the murder.
In Zamboanga del Sur province, two motorcycle gunmen also killed Rudy Alicaway, who had a news talk program at the government-owned Radyo ng Bayan. Alicaway, 46, was attacked by gunmen in the village of Culo in Molave town over the weekend.
Alicaway was heading home on a motorcycle when gunmen shot him repeatedly at close range. The assailants escape after the shooting. Police investigators recovered bullet shells of 9mm pistol from the crime scene. The motive of the killing is still unknown, police said.
It was unknown whether both killings were connected to their job. (With a report from Moh Saaduddin and Rhoderick Beñez)
Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper
2,240 total views, 2,139 views today
Tags:
Aiza Seguera
,Alden and Maine
,Aquino
,ARMM
,ARMM-Heart
,Asia
,Ban Ki-moon
,Bangsamoro Basic Law
,basilan
,BBL
,Beng Climaco
,Benigno Aquino
,Brexit
,Cagayan de Oro
,Canada
,Cannibalism in Philippines
,Caraga
,Celso Tizon
,Central Intelligence Agency
,Charice Pempengco
,CIA
,Communist Party of the Philippines
,Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro
,CPP
,CPP-NPA
,CPP-NPA-NDFP
,Daniel Padilla
,Datu Saudi Ampatuan
,Datu ShahBandar
,Davao City Bombing
,Delfin Lorenzana
,Dipolog
,Donald Trump
,Du30
,Duterte
,Edgar Matobato
,ESSCOM
,FAO
,Featured
,Food and Agricultural Organization
,Hadar Hajiri
,Headlines
,Health Organization of Mindanao
,Hilary Clinto
,Hilary Clinton
,HOM
,Hugpong Federal Movement
,Iglesia ni Cristo
,Indonesia
,ISIS
,Jadine
,Jakarta
,Japan
,Jesus Dureza
,Jesus Miracle Crusade
,Kathryn Bernardo
,Khilafa Islamiya Movement
,Kivlan Zein
,Kjartan Sekkingstad
,Kris Aquino
,Lanao del Norte
,Lanao Norte
,Lanao Sur
,Leila de Lima
,Leni Robdredo
,Leni Robredo
,Lucky and Angel Locsin
,Luzon
,Maguindanao
,Malaysia
,Marawi
,Marian Rivera
,Maute
,Mayor Samsudin Dimaukom
,Michael Meiring
,Middle East
,MILF
,Mindanao
,Mindanao Examiner Podcast
,Mindanao Number 1 Newspaper
,Mindanao Post TAGS: Abu Sayyaf
,Misamis
,Mohammad Venizar Julkarnain Jainal Abirin
,Moro Islamic Liberation Front
,Muedzul-Lail Tan Kiram
,Muizuddin Jainal Abirin Bahjin
,Mujiv Hataman
,Murad Ebrahim
,Myrna Jo Henry
,Nadine Lustre
,Norway
,NSA
,Nur Misuari
,OFWs
,Ozamis
,Pagadian
,Paolo Duterte
,Pentagon
,Philippine media
,putin
,Radio Mindanao
,Radyo Mindanao
,Ramil Masukat
,Rodrigo Duterte
,Royal Council of the Sulu Sultanate
,Sabah
,Sabal
,Sakur Tan
,Salvador Panelo
,Samal Island
,Sasa Wharf
,Saudi Arabia
,Siegfried Red
,State of lawless Violence
,Sultan of Sulu
,Sultans Ibrahim Bahjin
,Sulu
,Syria
,Tawi-Tawi
,The Mindanao Examiner Regional Newspaper
,Totoh Tan
,UK
,UNICEF
,United Nations
,US
,US Embassy
,US forces
,Vic Sotto
,Vice Ganda
,Virgilio dela Cruz
,Visayas
,Washington
,Widodo