2 dozens injured in road mishap in South Cotabato

KIDAPAWAN CITY – At least two dozen people were injured after the truck they were riding collided with a car on Sunday in the town of Tupi in South Cotabato province in southern Philippines, police said.

Police said it is investigating the acceded which occurred on a highway in the village of Palian.

Many of those injured were teenagers and students of South East Asian Institute of Technology on their way to a sports competition in Koronadal City. The car’s passengers included three teenagers also.

Police identified the drivers of the vehicles as Rico Lataban and Mario Gaña, both were hurt in the road mishap. The force of the collision sent the truck crashing on its side and both vehicles sustained serious damage.

It was not immediately known if any of the victims were seriously injured, but there was blood on the road. (Mindanao Examiner)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine

Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/

Share Our News

Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

391 total views, 391 views today