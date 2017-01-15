We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Sunday, January 15, 2017
2 dozens injured in road mishap in South Cotabato 

Posted: 2:40 pm, January 15, 2017 by Desk Man

KIDAPAWAN CITY – At least two dozen people were injured after the truck they were riding collided with a car on Sunday in the town of Tupi in South Cotabato province in southern Philippines, police said.

Police said it is investigating the acceded which occurred on a highway in the village of Palian.

Many of those injured were teenagers and students of South East Asian Institute of Technology on their way to a sports competition in Koronadal City. The car’s passengers included three teenagers also.

Police identified the drivers of the vehicles as Rico Lataban and Mario Gaña, both were hurt in the road mishap. The force of the collision sent the truck crashing on its side and both vehicles sustained serious damage.

It was not immediately known if any of the victims were seriously injured, but there was blood on the road. (Mindanao Examiner)

Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post
