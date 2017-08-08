2 drug pushers killed, 4 cops injured in Sulu firefight
Photos from the Bangun LupahSug show the body of one of 2 drug pushers killed by policemen in a firefight in Sulu’s Maimbung town on August 7, 2017. Sulu Gov. Totoh Tan supervises the airlift of wounded policemen to Zamboanga City.
SULU – Two suspected drug pushers were killed and 4 policemen injured in an anti-drug operation in the southern Philippine province of Sulu, officials said Tuesday.
Among the injured in Monday’s fighting was the police chief of Maimbung town, Inspector Ergie Wanawan, who led the operation that resulted in the killing of Nurhassan Padin and Boogie Hajirin, both notorious drug pushers in the town.
Governor Totoh Tan facilitated the airlifting of the wounded policemen to Zamboanga City. He said the government’s anti-drug campaign is continuing in Sulu, one of 5 provinces under the Muslim autonomous region. “It’s unfortunate and too sad that our policemen were injured in the fighting,” he said.
Both suspects were armed with automatic weapons and fought policemen who were trying to serve a search warrant. The duo was said to have links and supplied the Abu Sayyaf with illegal drugs. (Mindanao Examiner)
