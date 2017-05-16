We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Wednesday, May 17, 2017
2 drug suspects slain in Maguindanao province 

Posted: 11:05 pm, May 16, 2017 by Desk Man

COTABATO CITY – Police and anti-narcotics agents killed 2 suspected drug pushers in separate clashes in Maguindanao province where illegal drugs are so rampant that authorities were having a hard time in battling syndicates.

Officials said Abdulwahab Tolino, alias Abdul, was slain in recent fighting in the village of Langkong in Matanog town where security forces were trying to serve a warrant to search his home for weapons and illegal drugs.

Tolino opened fire on soldiers and agents sparking a firefight that eventually killer him. One of his companions Norodin Tolono was arrested by lawmen and they seized at least 70 packets of suspected crystal meth and a .45-caliver pistol. Two other men managed to escape the raid. 

In Parang town, authorities also killed Osmena Ayob Angkig who attacked policemen in the village of Macasandag, according to Chief Inspector Erwin Tabora, the local police chief. He said they recovered a shotgun, cell phones, a knife and three packets of meth from the slain drug suspect.

Tavora said Angkig had a string of criminal cases in his province of Lanao del Sur. He was also linked to numerous murder cases in Parang town. (Rhoderick Beñez)

Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post, Police Files
