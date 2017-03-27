2 injured in roadside explosion in Basilan
ZAMBOANGA CITY – A roadside explosion on Monday injured 2 followers of a municipal deputy mayor in the restive province of Basilan in the Muslim autonomous region in southern Philippines, authorities said.
It said the blast occurred just as the convoy of the politician, Jul Hataman, of Sumisip town was passing the villag of Marang. Hataman, a relative of the regional governor Mujiv Hataman, was on his way to attend a public event in nearby Al-Barka town when the improvised explosive went off.
The politician was unhurt from the explosion which authorities believed was the handiwork of the Abu Sayyaf. Despite the bombing, the event dubbed as “People’s Day” pushed through with hundreds of villagers attending the occasion.
The injured – Turmi Asikin and Dasid Karim – were rushed to hospital. No group or individual claimed responsibility for the attack, but the province is a known stronghold of the Abu Sayyaf whose leaders pledged allegiance to the Islamic State. (Mindanao Examiner)
