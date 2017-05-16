We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Wednesday, May 17, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » 2 killed in clan war in North Cotabato
  • Follow Us!

2 killed in clan war in North Cotabato 

Posted: 11:10 pm, May 16, 2017 by Desk Man

COTABATO CITY – At least 2 persons were killed in a clash between two warring clans in North Cotabato province in southern Philippines, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the fighting erupted in the village called Mudseng in Midsayap town where the protagonists traded gun fires. Those killed were identified by the police as Brando Sagandal and Kasan Madidis.

The local police chief, Superintendent Bernard Tayong said the feud between the families of Sugod and Madidis was due to land conflict. (Rhoderick Beñez)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

5,859 total views, 760 views today

You may also like:

Davao police kill man, yields explosive, grenades School teacher’s house attacked in Cotabato City Police hunt woman who killed newly-born child NPA rebels own up daring attack on nickel mining firm in Mati City Police hunt down shooters of Davao man Gunmen kill diner, injures woman in Maguindanao resto shooting Philippine military arrests NPA leader, bishop and 2 others 2 drug suspects slain in Maguindanao province
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post, Police Files
Tags: ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Add a Comment