2 killed in clan war in North Cotabato
COTABATO CITY – At least 2 persons were killed in a clash between two warring clans in North Cotabato province in southern Philippines, police said on Wednesday.
Police said the fighting erupted in the village called Mudseng in Midsayap town where the protagonists traded gun fires. Those killed were identified by the police as Brando Sagandal and Kasan Madidis.
The local police chief, Superintendent Bernard Tayong said the feud between the families of Sugod and Madidis was due to land conflict. (Rhoderick Beñez)
