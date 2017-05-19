We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Friday, May 19, 2017
2 killed in deadly highway collision in North Cotabato 

Posted: 10:10 pm, May 19, 2017 by Desk Man

COTABATO CITY – A motorcycle man and his sister were both killed in a deadly highway crash in North Cotabato’s Pikit town in southern Philippines, police said Friday.

Police said Jimboy Dario Seliesa and Marijay Seliesa’s motorcycle collided head on with a truck near the village of Batulawan on Thursday afternoon. The strong impact killed the duo, although rescuers still rushed them to hospital in an effort to revive them, but the victims died along the way in an ambulance.

The collision occurred on a blind spot. Police did not identify the truck driver or whether he has been in custody. (Rhoderick Beñez)

Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post, Police Files
