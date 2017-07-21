We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Friday, July 21, 2017
2 Sayyaf militants killed in Sulu province
Posted: 9:02 pm, July 21, 2017 by Desk Man

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Two Abu Sayyaf militants were killed in a firefight with army soldiers in the southern Philippine province of Sulu, officials said Friday. 

Officials said one soldier was injured in the fighting that erupted on Thursday in the village of Bungkaong in Patikul town, a known stronghold of the extremist group which is holding over a dozen kidnapped foreigners and Filipinos in the restive region. 

“Two members of the Abu Sayyaf Group were killed and five firearms were seized in a gun battle with the military in Sulu,” Army Captain Jo-ann Petinglay said and she identified the slain militants as Benajir Intag and Bassal Mahalli. 

But Petinglay said troops only recovered the body of Intag, including the weapons left behind by retreating militants – a K3 squad automatic weapon, an M16A1 Colt with M203 grenade launcher, and an M653 with M203 – and two cellphones, 3 solar panels and 8 backpacks containing assorted food stuffs and personal belongings. 

There was no report whether any of the hostages were in the area. Petinglay said military operation is continuing in the province which is under the Muslim autonomous region. (Mindanao Examiner)

Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post
