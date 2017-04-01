2 soldiers wounded in clash in restive Maguindanao province

COTABATO CITY – Two army soldiers were injured in a clash with gunmen in the town of Shariff Saydona Mustapha in the troubled province of Maguindanao in southern Philippines, officials said Saturday.

Officials said the fighting broke out after patrolling soldiers chanced upon the armed men planting an improvised explosive near the village of Nabundas on Friday. “Two soldiers were slightly wounded in the clash and they were brought immediately to Camp Siongco Station Hospital for treatment,” said Captain Arvin Encinas, a spokesman for the 6th Infantry Division in Maguinanao, one of 5 provinces under the Muslim autonomous region.

It was not immediately known whether the target of the foiled bombing was military forces passing in the village, but Encinas said: “The soldiers are ready to sacrifice their lives for the security of our people, which prevented major casualties from the civilians,” Encinas said.

There was no report of enemy casualties and the rebel group Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) said it was their members who clashed with soldiers. The rebels are fighting for a separate Muslim state in the restive region. (Mindanao Examiner)

