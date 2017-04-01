We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Saturday, April 1, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » 2 soldiers wounded in clash in restive Maguindanao province
  • Follow Us!

2 soldiers wounded in clash in restive Maguindanao province 

Posted: 3:45 pm, April 1, 2017 by Desk Man

COTABATO CITY – Two army soldiers were injured in a clash with gunmen in the town of Shariff Saydona Mustapha in the troubled province of Maguindanao in southern Philippines, officials said Saturday.

Officials said the fighting broke out after patrolling soldiers chanced upon the armed men planting an improvised explosive near the village of Nabundas on Friday. “Two soldiers were slightly wounded in the clash and they were brought immediately to Camp Siongco Station Hospital for treatment,” said Captain Arvin Encinas, a spokesman for the 6th Infantry Division in Maguinanao, one of 5 provinces under the Muslim autonomous region.

It was not immediately known whether the target of the foiled bombing was military forces passing in the village, but Encinas said: “The soldiers are ready to sacrifice their lives for the security of our people, which prevented major casualties from the civilians,” Encinas said.

There was no report of enemy casualties and the rebel group Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) said it was their members who clashed with soldiers. The rebels are fighting for a separate Muslim state in the restive region. (Mindanao Examiner)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

1,240 total views, 1,240 views today

You may also like:

Zamboanga City News Bits April 10, 2015 Davao, Zamboanga sign MOA for sisterhood pact Nur Misuari and Ameril Umra Kato during a meeting on November 17, 2011 in Maguindanao province. (Mindanao Examiner Photo – Mark Navales)BIFF founder Ameril Umra Kato dies Members and coaches of Southshield Football Club are all smiles after their team won 2 third place trophies in the recently concluded 11th Del Monte Football Cup in Manolo Fortich in Bukidnon province.Davao’s Southshield Football Club Takes 3rd Place in 11th Del Monte Football Cup in Bukidnon Bata ginahasa sa refugee shelter sa Zambo Clan war kills 10 in Southern Philippines Zamboanga City News Bits – April 24, 2015 Zamboanga City Government News Bits – April 27, 2015
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post

Add a Comment