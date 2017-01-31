2 soldiers wounded in Sayyaf clash in Sulu
ZAMBOANGA CITY – Two government soldiers were wounded in fierce clashes Tuesday with Abu Sayyaf rebels in the southern Filipino province of Sulu, officials said.
Officials said the fighting erupted in the village called Pugad Manaul in Panamao town where troops battled with the group of Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Alhabsy Misaya.
Both groups clashed twice in the village where the military’s Western Mindanao Command alleged that 5 rebels were killed and seven others injured in the fighting.
Security officials based their reports on intelligence information and soldiers failed to recover any of the slain rebels. The claim cannot be independently confirmed. The Abu Sayyaf is still holding over 2 dozen kidnapped sailors in the restive Muslim autonomous region. (Mindanao Examiner)
Abu Sayyaf
