We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Tuesday, January 31, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » 2 soldiers wounded in Sayyaf clash in Sulu
  • Follow Us!

2 soldiers wounded in Sayyaf clash in Sulu 

Posted: 9:41 pm, January 31, 2017 by Desk Man

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Two government soldiers were wounded in fierce clashes Tuesday with Abu Sayyaf rebels in the southern Filipino province of Sulu, officials said.

Officials said the fighting erupted in the village called Pugad Manaul in Panamao town where troops battled with the group of Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Alhabsy Misaya.

Both groups clashed twice in the village where the military’s Western Mindanao Command alleged that 5 rebels were killed and seven others injured in the fighting.

Security officials based their reports on intelligence information and soldiers failed to recover any of the slain rebels. The claim cannot be independently confirmed. The Abu Sayyaf is still holding over 2 dozen kidnapped sailors in the restive Muslim autonomous region. (Mindanao Examiner)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

14 total views, 14 views today

You may also like:

Villagers fear pollution from Davao coconut oil factory Man escapes from police custody in Zamboanga City 3 soldiers injured in NPA attack in Mindanao The Mindanao Examiner Regional Newspaper Jan. 23-29, 2017 ARMM inaugurates new town hall ARMM, PSA strengthen ties ARMM advocates peace through infra projects in Mamasapano town The Mindanao Examiner Regional Newspaper Jan. 30 – Feb. 5, 2017
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post
Tags: ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Add a Comment