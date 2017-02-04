2 wounded in twin explosions in restive Basilan province

BASILAN – A government soldier and a driver of a town mayor were wounded in an improvised bomb explosion on Saturday in the restive province of Basilan in the Muslim autonomous region in southern Philippines, the military said.

It said two explosions occurred in the town of Tuburan where the military was conducting a humanitarian outreach mission. It was unclear whether Abu Sayyaf rebels or other armed groups were involved in the attack.

Government soldiers also recovered a third improvised explosive in the area, according to Captain Jo-ann Petinglay, a spokeswoman for the Western Mindanao Command.

She said despite the bombings the medical mission pushed through which benefitted over 500 villagers. The local mayor, Dorie Kallahal, was also present during the event. Petinglay said Kallahal’s driver and the injured soldier were rushed to hospital. Both were near the bomb blast.

Major General Carlito Galvez, the regional military commander, also praised Kallahal who is actively involved in peace and development efforts in the town. He also appealed to villagers to stay vigilant following the twin bombings.

No individual or group claimed responsibility for the bombings. (Mindanao Examiner)

