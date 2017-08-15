25 LGUs in ARMM to undergo validation for 2017 SGLG award

COTABATO CITY – A total of 25 local government units (LGUs) in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) have passed the assessment for the 2017 Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG).

Secretary Noor Hafizullah Abdullah, of the ARMM’s Interior and Local Government, said the LGUs are potential passers for the prestigious SGLG award. “The 25 LGUs will still undergo a more strict assessment and national validation before the final list of passers (will be released),” Sec. Abdullah said. “It’s (a confirmation) that the LGUs in ARMM are really providing better services to their constituents.”

The SGLG is among the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s flagship programs as it symbolizes integrity and good performance of LGUs through continuing governance reform and sustained local development.

SGLG is guided by the provisions of Republic Act 716 or the Local Government Code of 1991, the General Appropriations Act of 201 and Administrative Order No. 267 of 1992. It is a progressive assessment system adopted by the department to give recognition and distinction to remarkable local government performance across several areas.

For SGLG 2017, a ‘4+1’ assessment criteria were applied. LGUs must pass four core areas namely Financial Administration, Disaster Preparedness, Social Protection, and the new additional area Peace and Order.

They must also pass at least one essential area, either, Business Friendliness and Competitiveness; Tourism, Culture and the Arts; or Environmental Protection.

In 2016, six LGUs in the region were awarded with the Seal of Good Local Governance. ARMM was a zero passer in the previous year. The 2016 awardees were the province of Maguindanao, the city of Lamitan in Basilan, and the towns of North Upi and Parang in Maguindanao, Wao in Lanao del Sur, and Jolo in Sulu.

The national government has cited the ARMM as the most improved region in terms of peace and order as well as financial administration during that year.

ARMM Governor Mujiv Hataman said good governance practices should be emulated by all LGUs in the region. All qualified LGUs will be conferred with a 2017 SGLG marker, a national recognition, and a cash incentive through the Performance Challenge Fund to finance their local development projects.

A special distinction will be given to LGUs, which have consistently passed all the assessment areas since 2015. Conferment of the Seal will be held in October. (Bureau of Public Information)

