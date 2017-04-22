We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Saturday, April 22, 2017
3 commies killed in Sultan Kudarat clash 

Posted: 10:39 pm, April 22, 2017 by Desk Man

COTABATO CITY – At least 3 communist rebels were killed in a firefight with government troops in the southern Filipino province of Sultan Kudarat, security officials said on Saturday.

Three civilians were reportedly killed in the clash in Colombio town, according to other reports, but this could not be immediately confirmed, however, officials said the fighting erupted in the village of Datal Blao on Friday after patrolling troops ran into a band of New People’s Army rebels.

Officials did not say if the bodies of slain rebels had been recovered or not, but the clash lasted about 15 minutes and there were no reports of military casualties.

The NPA has been fighting for many decades now in an effort to overthrow the democratic government and establish a Maoist state in the country. (Rhoderick Beñez)

Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post
