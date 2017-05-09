3 cops injured in Maguindanao roadside bombing
COTABATO CITY – A roadside explosion on Tuesday hit a police car wounding 3 officers in the troubled province of Maguindanao in southern Philippines.
The trio – PO3 Harim Ampatuan, PO3 Ali Malok and PO1 Norudin Olympain – were rushed to hospital due to shrapnel wounds they sustained from the blast in the village of Manongkaling in Mamasapano town.
The policemen are all members of the Radjah Buayan Municipal Police Station and were heading back to their base from a conference when the attack occurred, according to Senior Superintendent Agustin Tello, the provincial police chief.
No individual or group claimed responsibility for the bombing, but the blast occurred just as security forces were battling the jihadist group Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and the ongoing war on drugs in Maguindanao where syndicates had been blamed to at least 3 deadly attacks on policemen.
Police said a pipe bomb was believed used in the roadside bombing. The BIFF pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in 2014 and has adopted the international jihadist’s flag as its revolutionary banner. (Moh Saaduddin and Rhoderick)
