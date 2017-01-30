3 killed in Basilan blast

3 killed in Basilan blast

BASILAN – A homemade bomb explosion had killed 3 children and injured two others in the restive province of Basilan in the Muslim autonomous region in southern Philippines, security officials said Monday.

The weekend blast occurred in the town of Al-Barka, a known stronghold of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front which is currently negotiating peace with Manila.

Security officials were quick to blame the Abu Sayyaf in the explosion, saying, the improvised explosive was planted on the village of Danapah.

The victims – who were playing in the area – had accidentally triggered the bomb to explode. It was unknown how the bomb had been planted in the village undetected by security forces.

Last month, an improvised bomb explosion also killed 2 children in Al-Barka’s Bohe Piyang village.

Military forces are battling Abu Sayyaf rebels and foreign jihadists in Basilan, just several nautical miles from Zamboanga City. (Mindanao Examiner)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine

Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/

Share Our News

Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

240 total views, 240 views today