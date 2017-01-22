3 men killed in Zamboanga City

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Three people were killed in gun attacks in Zamboanga City in southern Philippines, police said Sunday.

Police said 2 motorcycle gunmen attacked 33-year old Kaiser Ismael and killing him instantly. The shooting occurred in the village of Santa Catalina on Saturday.

Ismael was with his wife Tajmahal who was buying from a nearby store when gunmen shot him. The motive of the killing is unknown, police said.

Two men were also killed later in the day in Recodo village and police said the killing may be connected to illegal drugs after investigators recovered two packs of suspected meth from the victims’ pockets.

The cadavers remain unidentified and police said the men were shot with a .45-caliber pistol after investigators found bullet casings in the area. Gun attacks are not uncommon in Zamboanga City. (Mindanao Examiner)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine

Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/

Share Our News

Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

128 total views, 128 views today