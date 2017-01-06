3 soldiers dead, 22 others injured in road crash in Sulu

SULU – Three army soldiers were killed and at least 22 others injured after their truck crashed Tuesday in the town of Talipao in the southern Philippine province of Sulu, security officials said.

Officials said the truck ‘s brake system failed and skidded on the wet road before it overturned in the village called Upper Kamuntayan. The truck was part of a military convoy returning to base, according to army Major Filemon Tan, a spokesman for the Western Mindanao Command.

He said the bodies of the soldiers and 18 of the injured enlisted men were airlifted to Zamboanga City by a military cargo plane.

Tan did not release the names of those who died in the accident, but the cadavers were sent to their family in Manila. No other details were made available by the military on the deadly mishap or whether it will launch an investigation into the accident. (Mindanao Examiner)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine

Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/

Share Our News

Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

248 total views, 248 views today