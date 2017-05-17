3 warring Maguindanao clans end feud, sign peace accord

MAGUINDANAO – Three warring Muslim clans ended a bitter feud that lasted over a decade following a peaceful settlement of the conflict on Wednesday at an army base in Maguindanao province in southern Philippines.

The peace deals between the feuding families of Abo and Mamalakat; Taaral and Mamaco; and Pacasma and Wadia was made possible through the joint efforts of Buldon town Mayor Abolais Manalao, the 37th Infantry Battalion and 603rd Infantry Brigade under Colonel Jesus Sarsagat.

All clan members, mostly from Iranun families, peacefully ended their rifts in Islamic religious rites and signing of peace pact that put an end to 15 years of violence that stemmed from a land conflict and personal issues, according to security officials.

They said family leaders and members of the 6 clans exchanged handshakes and embraced each other after swearing to the Holy Quran before Maguindanao Governor Esmael Mangudadatu and Major General Arnel Dela Vega, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, as well as other local and military officials as witnesses.

The conflicts involving Abo and Mamalakat and Taaral and Mamaco started from a land dispute while Pacasma and Wadia was triggered by personal issues, said Dela Vega. “Do not bring back the past animosities to prevent the conflict to escalate,” he told clan members.

The warring clans also surrendered weapons – four automatic rifle, a Barrette sniper rifle and a 12-gauge shot gun to finally put an end to their conflicts. Clan members will be given a livestock in exchange for the weapons as part of the livelihood program of the Department of Agriculture. (Rhoderick Beñez)

