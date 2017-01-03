We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Tuesday, January 3, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » Zamboanga town mayor cheats death after ambush
  • Follow Us!

Zamboanga town mayor cheats death after ambush 

Posted: 3:29 pm, January 3, 2017 by Desk Man

PAGADIAN CITY – The mayor of Kumalarang town cheated death after he survived an ambush while travelling on a highway in Zamboanga Sibugay town in southern Philippines.

Police said the politician, Eugenio Salva Jr, was with his driver and security escorts in a pickup truck when they were ambushed near Basalem village in Buug town late Monday.

“No one was reported injured during the shooting incident. Motive is yet to be determined,” said Senior Superintendent Rogelio Alabata, the regional police spokesman.

Alabata said the mayor was not even aware that they had been fired upon, but only discovered this when they reached home and found bullet holes in the vehicle.

“They said they heard gunfire while passing the area and was unaware that they had been attacked. They heard three gunshots and they did not mind it believing that it was only a firecracker,” he said.

The mayor was with his driver, Rico Ranido; his escorts Roger Brazil and policeman Markwin Caylan. Police were investigating the incident, according to Alabata.

No individual or group claimed responsibility for the shooting, but Muslim and communist rebels are known to operate in the province. (Mindanao Examiner)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

143 total views, 143 views today

You may also like:

Kidnapped gas station owner freed in Lanao Norte Blast outside Catholic Church injures 16 in Philippines Sayyaf commander, aide arrested in Zamboanga hospital 17 patay sa sagupaan ng mga MILF commanders 43 injured in twin bombings in Philippines Lanao mayor killed in ambush Philippine military deploys troops to hunt down rebels after fierce clashes Cop shoots 4 people in Misamis province
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post, Police Files
Tags: ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Add a Comment