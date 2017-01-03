Zamboanga town mayor cheats death after ambush

PAGADIAN CITY – The mayor of Kumalarang town cheated death after he survived an ambush while travelling on a highway in Zamboanga Sibugay town in southern Philippines.

Police said the politician, Eugenio Salva Jr, was with his driver and security escorts in a pickup truck when they were ambushed near Basalem village in Buug town late Monday.

“No one was reported injured during the shooting incident. Motive is yet to be determined,” said Senior Superintendent Rogelio Alabata, the regional police spokesman.

Alabata said the mayor was not even aware that they had been fired upon, but only discovered this when they reached home and found bullet holes in the vehicle.

“They said they heard gunfire while passing the area and was unaware that they had been attacked. They heard three gunshots and they did not mind it believing that it was only a firecracker,” he said.

The mayor was with his driver, Rico Ranido; his escorts Roger Brazil and policeman Markwin Caylan. Police were investigating the incident, according to Alabata.

No individual or group claimed responsibility for the shooting, but Muslim and communist rebels are known to operate in the province. (Mindanao Examiner)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine

Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/

Share Our News

Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

143 total views, 143 views today