Russia to help Philippines combat piracy, terrorism

MANILA – Russia has offered to help the Philippines in combatting piracy and terrorism following the visit of its warships to Manila, according to state media.

Russian Pacific Fleet flotilla deputy commander Rear Admiral Eduard Mikhailov made this statement during the sidelights of Tuesday’s official welcoming ceremonies for Udaloy-class destroyer/large anti-submarine ship, Admiral Tributs and the Boris Chilikin-class fleet oiler, Boris Butoma, which arrived Monday night at Pier 15, South Harbor, Manila.

“Of course we will do our best from our side to help you, as I told before one of the main problem is terrorist and piracy, and also these problem take place in the Russia Federation and we have this experience to fight with it and in the future exercises, you will help us, we will take to you our knowledge in this problem, how to solve piracy and terrorist,” the Philippine News Agency quoted Mikhailov, the head of the Russian naval delegation, as saying.

The Russian naval official was referring to repeated incidents of Abu Sayyaf attacks against merchant and tug shipping plying off Sulu and the Celebes waters.

Mikhailov also said Russia can help the Philippine Navy in acquiring modern equipment for its needs. “That’s why we took our equipment (to show to other) countries, lot of countries buy Russian equipment,” he said.

The Russian delegation is on a six-day goodwill visit to the country. (Mindanao Examiner)

