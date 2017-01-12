We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Thursday, January 12, 2017
Chinese man arrested for assaulting Filipino woman 

PAGADIAN CITY – Police arrested Thursday a Chinese national who attacked a Filipino woman he met at a disco bar in Zamboanga Sibugay’s Ipil town in southern Philippines, officials said.

Officials said the woman, who was only identified as Abby, was rushed to hospital after suffering contusions in the face. And the foreigner, Li Liang, was immediately arrested and is facing charges for assaulting the woman.

Li was allegedly angered by the woman’s insistence to go home after a few drinks at the Case Mea Hotel. The Chinese man met the woman, who was wither friends, at the Planet One Disco and invited her to the hotel.

Officials said Li told police investigators that he lives in Zamboanga City, about 110 kilometers from Ipil town. It was not immediately known whether Li was illegally staying in Zamboanga or has a Filipino family or business there.

There was no immediate statement from the Chinese embassy in Manila on the incident. (Mindanao Examiner)

