Boy drowns in Cotabato river
COTABATO CITY – A two-year old boy died after drowning in a river in Banga town in South Cotabato province in Mindanao region, police said Monday.
It said Brodly Macaranas was left unattended by his family and was last seen playing alone near the river in the village of Yangco. The boy’s mother, Annaly, said she was shocked to learn that her son drowned after being told by her husband about the tragic death.
The woman just came home from their farm when she was told about the boy’s death.
Police said a man, Jimmy Lanuza, spotted the boy floating near the riverbank, about a kilometer away, and he rushed to the shore to try to save the kid. The boy was brought to hospital, but doctors there said he was already dead.
It was not immediately known whether the police would file charges against the boy’s parents for his death. (Rhoderick Beñez)
