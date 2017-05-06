High pump prices in Cotabato City hurt motorists
COTABATO CITY – Local motorists have complained over the rising cost of fuel in Cotabato City despite a fall in oil prices recently.
Owners of vehicles, especially drivers of passenger jeeps and tricycle, said the cost of local fuel is expensive by at least 2 pesos per liter compared to neighboring provinces. Mayor Frances Cynthia Sayadi also echoed mounting complaints by motorists on the high prices of petrol.
The mayor said she would look into the rising cost of fuel and would discuss this matter with the Department of Energy (DOE).
Just recently, DOE said the oil prices sustained a descending trend during the last week of April as crude benchmarks dropped by about US$2 per barrel due to lingering oversupply concerns; doubts over OPEC’s (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) ability to reduce global crude inventories; market realization that global oil markets remained oversupplied, despite efforts led by the OPEC and Russia to cut output; and concerns that U.S. shale is coming back too quickly, offsetting the progress made by OPEC.
And effective May 2, most oil companies implemented a decrease in prices of gasoline and diesel by P0.85 and P0.70 per liter, respectively. Kerosene also decreased by P1.00 per liter. Similarly, cooking gas also decreased by P4.85 per kilo effective May 1. (Rhoderick Beñez)
Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper
2,810 total views, 2,810 views today
Tags:
Aiza Seguera
,Alden and Maine
,Aquino
,ARMM
,ARMM-Heart
,Asia
,Ban Ki-moon
,Bangsamoro Basic Law
,basilan
,BBL
,Beng Climaco
,Benigno Aquino
,Brexit
,Cagayan de Oro
,Canada
,Cannibalism in Philippines
,Caraga
,Celso Tizon
,Central Intelligence Agency
,Charice Pempengco
,CIA
,Communist Party of the Philippines
,Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro
,CPP
,CPP-NPA
,CPP-NPA-NDFP
,Daniel Padilla
,Datu Saudi Ampatuan
,Datu ShahBandar
,Davao City Bombing
,Delfin Lorenzana
,Dipolog
,Donald Trump
,Du30
,Duterte
,Edgar Matobato
,ESSCOM
,FAO
,Featured
,Food and Agricultural Organization
,Hadar Hajiri
,Headlines
,Health Organization of Mindanao
,Hilary Clinto
,Hilary Clinton
,HOM
,Hugpong Federal Movement
,Iglesia ni Cristo
,Indonesia
,ISIS
,Jadine
,Jakarta
,Japan
,Jesus Dureza
,Jesus Miracle Crusade
,Kathryn Bernardo
,Khilafa Islamiya Movement
,Kivlan Zein
,Kjartan Sekkingstad
,Kris Aquino
,Lanao del Norte
,Lanao Norte
,Lanao Sur
,Leila de Lima
,Leni Robdredo
,Leni Robredo
,Lucky and Angel Locsin
,Luzon
,Maguindanao
,Malaysia
,Marawi
,Marian Rivera
,Maute
,Mayor Samsudin Dimaukom
,Michael Meiring
,Middle East
,MILF
,Mindanao
,Mindanao Examiner Podcast
,Mindanao Number 1 Newspaper
,Mindanao Post TAGS: Abu Sayyaf
,Misamis
,Mohammad Venizar Julkarnain Jainal Abirin
,Moro Islamic Liberation Front
,Muedzul-Lail Tan Kiram
,Muizuddin Jainal Abirin Bahjin
,Mujiv Hataman
,Murad Ebrahim
,Myrna Jo Henry
,Nadine Lustre
,Norway
,NSA
,Nur Misuari
,OFWs
,Ozamis
,Pagadian
,Paolo Duterte
,Pentagon
,Philippine media
,putin
,Radio Mindanao
,Radyo Mindanao
,Ramil Masukat
,Rodrigo Duterte
,Royal Council of the Sulu Sultanate
,Sabah
,Sabal
,Sakur Tan
,Salvador Panelo
,Samal Island
,Sasa Wharf
,Saudi Arabia
,Siegfried Red
,State of lawless Violence
,Sultan of Sulu
,Sultans Ibrahim Bahjin
,Sulu
,Syria
,Tawi-Tawi
,The Mindanao Examiner Regional Newspaper
,Totoh Tan
,UK
,UNICEF
,United Nations
,US
,US Embassy
,US forces
,Vic Sotto
,Vice Ganda
,Virgilio dela Cruz
,Visayas
,Washington
,Widodo