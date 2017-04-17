We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Monday, April 17, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » 4 days after execution, Philippine military finally confirms brutal murder of Abu Sayyaf hostage
  • Follow Us!

4 days after execution, Philippine military finally confirms brutal murder of Abu Sayyaf hostage 

Posted: 7:44 pm, April 17, 2017 by Desk Man

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Filipino security officials have confirmed Monday the brutal murder of a local fisherman kidnapped by the ISIS-affiliate Abu Sayyaf group in southern Philippines, four days after reports of the execution surfaced in the restive region.

The Western Mindanao Command said the Abu Sayyaf beheaded Noel Besconde who was among a group of 4 fishermen kidnapped in December last year off Sulu archipelago near Tawi-Tawi, one of five provinces under the Muslim autonomous region.

Various intelligence reports suggest that Besconde was killed after his family failed to pay ransom to the Abu Sayyaf. Other reports said the hostage was beheaded to avenge the recent killing of Abu Sayyaf leader Muamar Askali alias Abu Rami who died in a clash with security forces in Bohol province.

The Abu Sayyaf is still holding about 2 dozen Asian sailors kidnapped off Basilan and Tawi-Tawi provinces. (Mindanao Examiner)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

1,433 total views, 1,433 views today

You may also like:

Muslim teacher abducted in Sulu NPA rebels torch bus in Mindanao despite resumption of stalled peace talks The Mindanao Examiner Regional Newspaper Mar. 20-26, 2017 NPA rebels own up deadly marine ambush in Mindanao Troops kill 2 Sayyafs in Basilan, rescue abducted sailor ARMM governor to speak on Mindanao issues in U.S. forum Jeep overturns, 17 passengers injured in Lamitan City Did Sayyaf behead Filipino hostage?
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post
Tags: ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Add a Comment