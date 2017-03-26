We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Sunday, March 26, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » 4 killed in Jolo grenade attack
  • Follow Us!

4 killed in Jolo grenade attack 

Posted: 9:37 pm, March 26, 2017 by Desk Man

JOLO CITY – A grenade attack had killed 4 people and injured over a dozen more in the southern Filipino town of Jolo, police said Sunday.

Police said a man was arrested shortly after the blast on a bakery store late Friday and initial investigation suggests the attack was connected to a feud between two families.

The attack was believed to be in retaliation to an earlier shooting of a child in the village of Busbus also in Jolo.

The suspect, police said, is facing criminal charges. The investigation is continuing and police were questioning the man on how he was able to acquire the grenade. (Mindanao Examiner)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

2,051 total views, 2,051 views today

You may also like:

Duterte couple abducted in Zamboanga DepEd official, pinaslang sa Maguindanao NPA rebels execute 3 men in Pagadian City Zamboanga village chieftain accused of molesting teenager Girl, raped and brutally killed in South Cotabato Zamboanga boy escapes from abductors The Mindanao Examiner Regional Newspaper Mar. 6-12, 2017 2 Sayyafs fall in Basilan, Sulu
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post, Police Files
Tags: ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Add a Comment