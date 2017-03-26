4 killed in Jolo grenade attack
JOLO CITY – A grenade attack had killed 4 people and injured over a dozen more in the southern Filipino town of Jolo, police said Sunday.
Police said a man was arrested shortly after the blast on a bakery store late Friday and initial investigation suggests the attack was connected to a feud between two families.
The attack was believed to be in retaliation to an earlier shooting of a child in the village of Busbus also in Jolo.
The suspect, police said, is facing criminal charges. The investigation is continuing and police were questioning the man on how he was able to acquire the grenade. (Mindanao Examiner)
