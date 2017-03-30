We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Thursday, March 30, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » 4 people abducted in Marawi City
  • Follow Us!

4 people abducted in Marawi City 

Posted: 10:02 pm, March 30, 2017 by Desk Man

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – Unidentified gunmen snatched 4 people, including two minors, in Marawi City in Lanao del Sur, one of five provinces under the Muslim autonomous region, the army said Thursday.

Major Richard Enciso, a spokesman for the 1st Infantry Division, said security forces were searching for the victims – two adults and a pair of Muslim students whose ages are 12 and 14.

They were seized by 5 gunmen near Dansalan College Foundation in the village of Marinaut. The abductors fled with their victims in a car.

Enciso said one witness told the police “the suspects were carrying firearms and wearing face masks.”

Brigadier General Rolando Joselito Bautista, the division commander, appealed to the public for any information on the abductions. “We are again calling our partner agencies, stakeholders and constituents to help us and support our endeavor to locate and rescue the said kidnap victims and stop these terroristic acts that create fear and danger to our community,” he said.

No individual or group claimed responsibility for the abduction. (Mindanao Examiner)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

 

2,723 total views, 2,723 views today

You may also like:

Village chieftain, 4 others killed in ambush in Pagadian City Pulis trapiko nabundol, patay! Dutchman, itinumba sa Mindanao 4 terrorists captured ahead of Duterte visit in Cotabato Zamboanga town councilman killed in Pagadian City 17 patay sa sagupaan ng mga MILF commanders Man set to marry shot in Zamboanga City Security forces kill 2 jihadists in gun battle in Iligan City
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post, Police Files
Tags: ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Add a Comment