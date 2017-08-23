4 people buried alive in Zamboanga town

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Four people were buried alive after heavy rains triggered a landslide in Zamboanga Sibugay province in southern Philippines, police said on Wednesday.

Police said 3 other people survived the tragedy which occurred at dawn Tuesday in the hinterland village called Peñaranda in Kabasalan town. All the victims were sleeping in a thatched house at the foot of the mountain when a portion of it collapsed burying them.

The fatalities were identified as Jeffrey Lamparas, Sannylito Tuquib, 21; Danilo Balicoco, 53; and Adrian Ledesma, 30. Those who survived were Ernacio Catipay, Joel Longgaquit, and Joe Ledesma.

The bodies of the victims had been recovered by rescuers 11 hours later. Authorities have warned residents living at the foot of the hills and mountains, and riverside to take extra precaution during heavy rains. (Mindanao Examiner)

