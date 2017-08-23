We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Wednesday, August 23, 2017
4 people buried alive in Zamboanga town
4 people buried alive in Zamboanga town 

Posted: 9:07 pm, August 23, 2017 by Desk Man

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Four people were buried alive after heavy rains triggered a landslide in Zamboanga Sibugay province in southern Philippines, police said on Wednesday.

Police said 3 other people survived the tragedy which occurred at dawn Tuesday in the hinterland village called Peñaranda in Kabasalan town. All the victims were sleeping in a thatched house at the foot of the mountain when a portion of it collapsed burying them.

The fatalities were identified as Jeffrey Lamparas, Sannylito Tuquib, 21; Danilo Balicoco, 53; and Adrian Ledesma, 30. Those who survived were Ernacio Catipay, Joel Longgaquit, and Joe Ledesma.

The bodies of the victims had been recovered by rescuers 11 hours later. Authorities have warned residents living at the foot of the hills and mountains, and riverside to take extra precaution during heavy rains. (Mindanao Examiner)

Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post
