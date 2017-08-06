We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Monday, August 7, 2017
5 MILF fighters killed in bomb explosion 

Posted: 8:28 pm, August 6, 2017

COTABATO CITY – Five members of the rebel group Moro Islamic Liberation Front were killed on Sunday in a bomb attack by rival Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in the restive province of Maguindanao in southern Philippines.

Both groups have been engaged in sporadic clashes since early this month over control of a large area in Datu Saudi Ampatuan town. At least 4 BIFF members had been killed since the fighting began in the town that forced civilians to flee for fear of being trapped in the violence.

Most of the slain MILF fighters belonged to the 118th Base Command. Three others were also wounded in the blast.  The BIFF, whose members were mostly former MILF fighters, pledged allegiance to the Islamic State. The military said it was monitoring the situation to ensure no civilians would be hurt or killed in the clashes.

The MILF signed an interim peace deal with Manila in 2014 and is demanding homeland for Muslims in the troubled region. (Mindanao Examiner)

