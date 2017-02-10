5 people killed, 4 injured in Zamboanga attack

ZAMBOANGA SIBUGAY – Gunmen killed 5 people and injured four others in an attack in the town of Kabasalan in the southern Filipino province of Zamboanga Sibugay.

Police confirmed the attack which occurred in the village of Cainglet late Thursday and that one of the fatalities was a woman identified as Delia Pagador. It was unclear who carried out the attack, but communist rebels were actively operating in the province.

The victims were in a drinking spree on a police vehicle near an automotive repair shop when four men – armed with automatic rifles – arrived on two motorcycles and started firing. The gunmen also tossed a hand grenade at a house while fleeing the scene and also injured one person.

The wounded were rushed to hospital, police said.

No individual or group claimed responsibility for the raid. Police said it is investigating the attack. It was not immediately known why the police failed to stop the raid. (Mindanao Examiner)

