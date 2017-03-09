We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Thursday, March 9, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » 50 years after hospital’s 1st kidney transplant, patient reunites with doctor – ABC News
  • Follow Us!

50 years after hospital’s 1st kidney transplant, patient reunites with doctor – ABC News 

Posted: 4:50 pm, March 9, 2017 by Desk man

Half a century after receiving a livesaving kidney transplant, Tommy Hoag was reunited with the doctor who helped him.

Hoag was the first patient to have the groundbreaking surgery at Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, according to KTLA. In 1967 it was unclear how long a donated kidney could last, said the doctor, Richard Fine, a pediatric nephrologist formerly at the hospital.

“We had no idea 50 years ago that we could accomplish having someone survive with one kidney for 50 years,” he told reporters yesterday when he was reunited with his patient.

Hoag’s kidneys were damaged after a scarlet fever infection. He was only 6 years old at the time and too young for dialysis. Fine recommended that Hoag have a kidney transplant, and the boy’s father decided to donate a kidney in hopes his son could survive.

“Kind of bewildering at times to think about, but it was an awesome thing he did,” Hoag said yesterday. At the time, though, he didn’t fully understand what it meant to undergo brand-new surgery.

“It was an awesome thing they did for me,” Hoag said. “I didn’t know that when I was 6 1/2. I just wanted to get better.”

Fine went on to study dialysis in adults but said this early case has stuck with him.

“I think seeing Tommy here today and seeing how well he’s done for such a long period of time is one of the highlights of my carer,” he said.(GILLIAN MOHNEY)

Link: http://abcnews.go.com/Health/50-years-hospitals-kidney-transplant-patient-reunites-doctor/story?id=45990018

 

350 total views, 350 views today

You may also like:

Dengue cases on the rise in Zamboanga City Letters to the Editor – Breastfeeding Tatay Find Out What Happens When You Give Up Sleep For Days – ABC News Doctors resist new painkiller prescribing procedures – CBS News ARMM receives P4-million worth of medical equipment from aid agency and EU ‘Snot wars’ study yields new class of drugs – BBC News Consumer Reports Highlights Dietary Supplement Dangers – ABC News ‘Breastfeeding bullies’ keep up campaign that ‘breast is best’ – CBC News
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Health
Tags: ,,

Add a Comment