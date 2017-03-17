503 farmers complete Halal production course
MAGUINDANAO – A total of 503 livestock raisers from Maguindanao province graduated from School-On-the-Air’s (SOA) course on Halal Production of Small Ruminants.
The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (DAF-ARMM) partnered with the Agricultural Training Institute (ATI)-12 in the implementation of the SOA program. The farmer-graduates come from 10 towns of Maguindanao, namely Datu Odin Sinsuat, Sultan Mastura, Guindulungan, Northern Kabuntalan, Talayan, Datu Blah Sinsuat, Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Sultan Kudarat and Parang.
The SOA program is one of ATI’s distance learning initiatives covering a complete package of technology for a commodity as well as for other agriculture- and fisheries-related subject matter. The SOA is a series of radio programs, presenting the subject matter systematically and in a progressive manner.
SOA’s topics include Islamic principles on goat and sheep raising, livestock welfare and halal production, consisting of 18 episodes from November 14, 2016 until March 13, 2017. These subjects went on air through DXMS Radyo Bida.
Alexander Alonto, Jr., DAF-ARMM Secretary, led the mass graduation. “Radio is the most effective mode of distance education to disseminate the latest technology to our raisers and farmers,” Sec. Alonto said.
Hannadi Guiamad-Pompong, SOA project officer from ATI 12, said the SOA was basically aimed at increasing awareness on halal production of ruminants.
Abdulkadir Adam, a livestock raiser from Sultan Mastura, said being a graduate of SOA on halal production means he now has increased knowledge and skills on halal production. “Inaanyayahan ko kayo na sumali sa mga ganitong programa dahil tayo ang makikinabang nito,”Adam said. “Siguradong magagamit natin ito sa pang araw-araw na buhay natin bilang farmers,” Adam added.
Luz Taposok, Director IV of ATI Central Office, confirmed the graduates and Enrico Garzon, Jr., assistant secretary on Livestock-Department of Agriculture, delivered his message to the graduates. (Bureau of Public Information)
