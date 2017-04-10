We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Monday, April 10, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » 6 arrested in anti-narcotic ops in Zamboanga City
6 arrested in anti-narcotic ops in Zamboanga City 

Posted: 10:49 pm, April 10, 2017 by Desk Man

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Six people were arrested by anti-narcotics agents and policemen in separate operations in Zamboanga City in southern Philippines, officials said Monday.

Officials said members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested suspected drug pushers Noel Calcaben, 46; and Herbert Tolentino, 37, who are both from the village of Canelar.

Lyndon Aspacio, the PDEA regional director, said agents seized three alleged crystal meth from the duo during the sting operation.

Policemen led by Senior Superintendent Ariel Huesca also arrested four people who were caught using crystal meth near the port area.

Four packets of the illegal drugs were also recovered by policemen from the suspects whose identities were not immediately known, but two of them were females. (Ely Dumaboc)

