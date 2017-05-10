7 Sayyafs surrender in Sulu province
SULU – Seven alleged Abu Sayyaf militants surrendered to the military in the southern Philippine province in Sulu, security officials said on Wednesday.
Army Captain Jo-ann Petinglay, a spokeswoman for the Western Mindanao Command, said the militants also yielded three rifles, a .38-caliber hand gun and a .45-caliber pistol when they surrendered in Luuk town on Tuesday.
She identified those who surrendered as Aminula Sakili, Saharijan Sakili, Haydel Sahidul, Sattar Sadjal, Orik Samsuraji, Princibal Abdan, and Annu Asaraji who were followers of Abu Sayyaf sub-leaders Sansibar Bensio and Tomas Idjas.
“The seven Abu Sayyaf members were made to undergo a ceremony wherein they pledged to the Qu’ran that they would no longer involve themselves in any act of terrorism and lawlessness,” Petinglay said.
Dozens of alleged Abu Sayyaf militants from Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, all in the Muslim autonomous region, surrendered to the Western Mindanao Command since last year, but the military freed all of them because they had no arrest warrants despite the heinous crimes and atrocities they committed against innocent civilians.
The military even provided them so-called financial assistance in exchange for the weapons they also surrendered. (Mindanao Examiner)
