8 people injured in Tacurong City blast

TACURONG CITY – At least 8 people were injured in an explosion Monday in Tacurong City in the southern Philippine province of Sultan Kudarat, authorities said.

Witnesses said a man tossed the explosive at the compound of the Sultan Kudarat Electric Cooperative, but it fell short and hit the wall where it exploded. Many of the injured were employees of the cooperative, but one ambulant vendor was also wounded in the blast.

The assailant fled even before the explosion and authorities were investigating whether the attack was connected to extortion or not. No individual or group claimed responsibility for the blast, but several rebel groups and criminal gangs are actively operating in the province.

In August 2015, motorcycle gunmen also attacked the police headquarters in Tacurong City, exploding a grenade at the office of the Highway Patrol Group. Although no one was killed or injured in the explosion, it only proved that even the police are not safe from such attack. (Rhoderick Beñez, Rose Muneza and Sheen Paña)

