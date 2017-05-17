We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Wednesday, May 17, 2017
9 hurt, 2 arrested in altercation at Turkish Embassy in DC – ABC News 

Authorities say nine people were hurt and two arrests were made during an altercation at the Turkish ambassador’s residence in the U.S. capital.

Doug Buchanan, a DC Fire and EMS spokesman, says two of those hurt were seriously injured and were taken to hospitals by ambulance. He said by phone that emergency personnel were called to the residence about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Dustin Sternbeck says the altercation broke out between two groups but he didn’t elaborate on the circumstances. He says two people were arrested, including one who was charged with assaulting a police officer.

The altercation came the same day that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with President Donald Trump at the White House. The State Department declined to comment.(THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Link: http://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/hurt-arrested-altercation-turkish-embassy-dc-47450751

