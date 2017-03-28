We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Abu Sayyaf releases kidnapped tugboat skipper in Philippines 

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Abu Sayyaf rebels freed a Filipino tugboat skipper in the restive province of Basilan in the Muslim autonomous region in southern Philippines.

Laurencio Tiro was recovered by soldiers in the coastal village of Basakan in Hadji Mohd Ajul town late Monday. It was unknown whether his employer paid ransom or not, but Tiro was kidnapped along with his engineer, Aurelio Agac-ac on March 23, after rebels intercepted their tugboat off Basilan.

Agac-ac was first to be freed and had been recovered by soldiers in Basilan just recently. The military was quick to say that soldiers rescued Tiro and Agac-ac. (Mindanao Examiner)

Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post
