Aircraft hangars, radar installed on artificial islands – CNN News 

Dozens of aircraft hangars and high-end radar capabilities on China’s man-made islands in the South China Sea are almost operational, according to new satellite imagery released by a US-based think tank.

The new facilities will further establish China’s military dominance over the highly contested region, experts told CNN, and could help China establish a controversial Air Defense Identification Zone in the area.

Each of the islands has new aircraft hangers, capable of holding 24 military aircraft, as well as several larger hangars that can hold bombers or surveillance planes.

Though completion of these facilities in early 2017 was expected, the question remains: Where does China go from here?