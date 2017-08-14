Another Filipino hostages escapes from Abu Sayyaf

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Another Filipino hostage of the Abu Sayyaf allegedly escaped before dawn Monday and was recovered by troops in the southern Philippine province of Basilan, officials said.

Officials said Edmund Ramos, who was found on Tapiantana Island off Sumisip town, was brought to Zamboanga City where he is reunited with his family. No other details about his daring escape were available by the military raising suspicion that he was freed on ransom.

Three of his companions – as Felimon Cordero, Jayson Baylosis and Joel Adanza – also said they escaped from their Abu Sayyaf captors in Sulu province on August 11. The victims are all natives of Zamboanga City and working on a construction site in Sulu when Abu Sayyaf seized them in Patikul town on July 15.

The trio allegedly escaped while their captors were praying and ran until they reached a village in Talipao town where civilians spotted them and quickly informed the local police.

But escaping from the Abu Sayyaf is rare and authorities have blamed the terrorist group for the spate of ransom kidnappings and terrorism in the southern Philippines. The group is still holding at least 20 hostages, mostly foreigners. (Mindanao Examiner)

