Apple touts limited edition red iPhones, cheap iPad – Fox News 

Apple unveiled new products Tuesday, including a special limited edition red iPhone and a cheaper 9.7-inch iPad.

The tech giant launched the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus with red aluminum finish as part of its long-standing partnership with the RED anti-AIDS program. Pricing for the red iPhone 7 starts at $749 for a 128GB model; a 256GB version is priced at $849. The limited edition red iPhone 7 Plus is priced at $869 for a 128 GB phone and $969 for a 256GB phone.

The new phones will be available Friday.

Apple has not revealed how much money RED will receive from sales of the limited edition phones. However, the company said that it has contributed more than $130 million to RED’s Global Fund since the program started in 2006.

The Cupertino, Calif.-based firm also shook up its iPhone SE portfolio Tuesday, offering 32GB and 128GB models, doubling the phone’s current capacities and replacing the 16GN and 64GB models. Pricing for the new iPhone SE starts at $399.

Apple is expected to launch its eagerly-anticipated iPhone 8 later this year.

The iPhone maker also updated its iPad range Tuesday, unveiling a new cheaper 9.7-inch iPad with Retina display. Pricing for the iPad starts at $329, which is $70 cheaper than the iPad Air 2 that it replaces, according to 9 to 5 Mac.

The new iPad will be available Friday.

Other announcements from Apple included Clips, a new app for creating videos on iPhones and iPads, and new Watch band offerings.(Foxs News)

