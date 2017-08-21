Arabic teacher stabbed in Pagadian City

PAGADIAN CITY – A man, armed with a knife, attacked and stabbed an Arabic teacher in Pagadian City in the southern Philippine province of Zamboanga del Sur, police said Monday.

Police said the wounded 34-year old Wahab Acob Ali was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the abdomen by the lone attacker who escaped after the assault. The motive of the attack is still unknown, but police said it is investigating the assault. A manhunt was also launched by the police to track down and arrest the attacker.

The attack occurred at the entrance of the Agora Market along Pajares Avenue in downtown Pagadian, according to the police. The victim, it said, was about to park his motorcycle when the man stabbed him late Sunday. It was not immediately known if there were security cameras in the area.

Ali’s family did not release any statement about the attack. The victim also works as a motorcycle taxi driver in Pagadian. (Mindanao Examiner)

