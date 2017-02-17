ARMM Governor Hataman turns over P13.27-M project in Maguindanao town

MAGUINDANAO – The Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao’s (ARMM) turned over Friday P13.27-million worth of road project to the municipal government of Sultan Kudarat in Maguindanao province benefiting thousands of residents in two villages there.

ARMM Governor Mujiv Hataman led the turnover ceremony of the 1.3-kilometer access road at Barangay Mulaog. The ceremony was also attended by Public Works and Highways Secretary Engr. Mustapha Loong, Maguindanao’s 1st District Engineer Nasrodin Ibrahim, Sultan Kudarat Mayor Shameem Mastura, and other officials.

The concreting of Sultan Mastura Road (Phase 1) connects Barangay Banubo to Barangay Mulaog. Sec. Loong said construction started in 2016 through a memorandum of agreement between the Department of Public Works and Highway in ARMM and the municipal government.

Gov. Hataman said the construction of another two-kilometer road will be implemented this year in the same town connecting Barangay Mulaog to Barangay Sinditan. Official data showed DPWH-ARMM implemented 22.39 kilometers of road projects from 2012-2016 in the town of Sultan Kudarat alone with an allocation of P304.52 million. An additional P150 million is earmarked for the implementation of projects with a length of 12.70 kilometers this year.

He said this includes concreting of Dagurungan-Boliok-Tambo Road in Sultan Mastura; Ladia-Ibotigen Road; Ibotigen-Narra-Katidtuan Road; Mulaog-Sinditan Road; construction of flood control project in Nuling Creek; and concreting of an access road from the national highway. He also assured that the regional government would fast track all the infrastructure projects in Sultan Kudarat.

Mayor Mastura noted the Mulaog to Sinditan project is an instrument for the development of their area. “We are very thankful to Gov. Hataman for his support not just for Maguindanao but for the entire ARMM as well, kahit saang parte ng ARMM nakikita po natin ang malaking pagbabago,” Mayor Mastura said, adding, his constituents can now easily go to the market and buy their needs and that the project would also address flooding concerns.

“Napakasaya po namin dahil bawas po sa gastusin namin ang project na ito. Dati aabot ngP90 ang pamasahe pero ngayon na maayos na ang daan aabot na lang sa P10, malaking bagay na yun dahil pwede pa po namin pambili ng bigas yun,” Fatima Solaiman, a 52-year old resident of Barangay Banubo said.

“Ang dating imposible ngayon ay naging posible, dito na po ako tumanda, hindi po namin inisip na magiging sementado pa ang daan dito,” Solaiman added. She also said Gov. Hataman is the first governor of the ARMM who visited their barangay. (Bureau of Public Information)

