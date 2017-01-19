ARMM Information Chief is now Head of Office of Bangsamoro Youth Affairs
COTABATO CITY – Youth advocate, journalist, and erstwhile executive director of the ARMM Bureau of Public Information, Amir Mawallil is the new head of the Office of Bangsamoro Youth Affairs. Mawallil steps into the shoes of Salic Sharief, Jr. after the former’s appointment was signed by Regional Governor Mujiv Hataman on January 12.
Hataman based his choice on Mawallil’s advocacies of youth awareness, vis a vis the numerous issues that Moro youth need to deal with. Hataman expects the new OBYA Executive Director to take the lead towards empowering the youth at all levels. It is time that the Bangsamoro youth take an active role in their communities, engaging their leaders to bring youth awareness to the fore.
“The youth is constantly faced with a lot of challenges, especially here in the ARMM where poverty has proven to be a pervasive problem,” Mawallil said. “Poverty makes our youth vulnerable, especially with the rise of extremism that preys on the youth’s idealism and hope,” he said. Add to that the clear and present danger of terrorism now targeting the youth, making Mawallil’s job cut out for him.
Mawallil believes that the youth should go beyond the education that they get from schools, and that opportunities should be provided for this, alongside the regional government’s efforts to make basic social services available to all.
“We have been working hard to provide quality services and job opportunities across the region, especially for the Bangsamoro youth,” Mawallil said. “The OBYA is committed to ensuring these efforts translate to real opportunities, which translates to the growth and development of our region.”
The young Mawallil has had years of experience in human rights work and communications, and has served as the Executive Director of the BPI-ARMM for more than three years, prior to his appointment as OBYA head.
The OBYA was established in recognition of the vital role of youth in regional development and nation building. It is mandated to develop, promote and protect the well-being of the Bangsamoro youth in various aspects, including their moral, social, and political growth as citizens. (Bureau of Public Information)
Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper
53 total views, 53 views today
Posted in: Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post
Tags: Abu Sayyaf,Aiza Seguera,Alden and Maine,Aquino,ARMM,ARMM-Heart,Asia,Ban Ki-moon,Bangsamoro Basic Law,basilan,BBL,Beng Climaco,Benigno Aquino,Brexit,Cagayan de Oro,Canada,Cannibalism in Philippines,Caraga,Celso Tizon,Central Intelligence Agency,Charice Pempengco,CIA,Communist Party of the Philippines,Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro,CPP,CPP-NPA,CPP-NPA-NDFP,Daniel Padilla,Datu Saudi Ampatuan,Datu ShahBandar,Davao City Bombing,Delfin Lorenzana,Dipolog,Donald Trump,Du30,Duterte,Edgar Matobato,ESSCOM,FAO,Food and Agricultural Organization,Hadar Hajiri,Health Organization of Mindanao,Hilary Clinto,Hilary Clinton,HOM,Hugpong Federal Movement,Iglesia ni Cristo,Indonesia,ISIS,Jadine,Jakarta,Japan,Jesus Dureza,Jesus Miracle Crusade,Kathryn Bernardo,Khilafa Islamiya Movement,Kivlan Zein,Kjartan Sekkingstad,Kris Aquino,Lanao del Norte,Lanao Norte,Lanao Sur,Leila de Lima,Leni Robdredo,Leni Robredo,Lucky and Angel Locsin,Luzon,Maguindanao,Malaysia,Marawi,Marian Rivera,Maute,Mayor Samsudin Dimaukom,Michael Meiring,Middle East,MILF,Mindanao,Mindanao Examiner Podcast,Mindanao Number 1 Newspaper,Misamis,Mohammad Venizar Julkarnain Jainal Abirin,Moro Islamic Liberation Front,Muedzul-Lail Tan Kiram,Muizuddin Jainal Abirin Bahjin,Mujiv Hataman,Murad Ebrahim,Myrna Jo Henry,Nadine Lustre,Norway,NSA,Nur Misuari,OFWs,Ozamis,Pagadian,Paolo Duterte,Pentagon,Philippine media,putin,Radio Mindanao,Radyo Mindanao,Ramil Masukat,Rodrigo Duterte,Royal Council of the Sulu Sultanate,Sabah,Sabal,Sakur Tan,Salvador Panelo,Samal Island,Sasa Wharf,Saudi Arabia,Siegfried Red,State of lawless Violence,Sultan of Sulu,Sultans Ibrahim Bahjin,Sulu,Syria,Tawi-Tawi,The Mindanao Examiner Regional Newspaper,Totoh Tan,UK,UNICEF,United Nations,US,US Embassy,US forces,Vic Sotto,Vice Ganda,Virgilio dela Cruz,Visayas,Washington,Widodo