ARMM launches program that promotes human resource excellence among its agencies

COTABATO CITY – The Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) launched the Program to Institutionalize Meritocracy and Excellence in Human Resource Management (PRIME-HRM) that would help promote human resource excellence among agencies in the region.

“Isa sa pinaka-importante nating programa sa ARMM ngayon ay ang pagpapalakas ng ating mga empleyado at mga organisasyon para sa mga empleyado, pati na rin mga proseso para sa mga empleyado,” Atty. Rasol Mitmug, Jr., ARMM chief of staff, said.

The Civil Service Commission (CSC)-ARMM and the Office of the Regional Governor took the lead in launching the program on February 27. Leopoldo Roberto Valderosa, Jr., Regional Director of CSC-ARMM, said PRIME-HRM is a mechanism that supports the attainment of the CSC vision of becoming a Center of Excellence for Human Resource and Organization Development.

The PRIME-HRM assesses the agencies’ human resource management competencies, systems, and practices toward HR excellence. The program represents a more progressive system of assessment as it entails greater engagement not just of the human resource management officer but also the officials and the rank-and-file employees.

The program also aims at serving as search mechanism for best practices in HRM; serving as venue for exchange and development of expertise in the area of HRM between and among government agencies; empowering the agencies in the performance of HRM functions; and promoting and rewarding excellent HRM practices.

The program covers all national and local government agencies, including government-owned and controlled corporations with original charter, state universities and colleges, as well as regional offices of agencies with human resource offices or units. (Bureau of Public Information)

