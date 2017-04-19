ARMM-OBYA holds first provincial youth congress in Lanao del Sur
MARAWI CITY – Some 200 mostly youth leaders from different organizations in Lanao del Sur participated Wednesday in the first provincial youth congress organized by the Office on the Bangsamoro Youth Affairs (OBYA).
During the said event, the youth had the chance to engage each other not only to discuss their concerns but to come up with solutions and proposals both for the local and regional government. “It is always good to see youth leaders express willingness to serve their communities and fellow Bangsamoros, and our office is committed to harnessing that potential and building a relationship with the youth sector. The regional government looks forward to working with you,” said OBYA Executive Director Amir Mawallil.
Discussions on programs and assistance for out-of-school youth (OSY) were the highlight of the event also attended by Director Rasol Mitmug Jr., the ARMM Chief-of-Staff and concurrent officer-in-charge of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).
Mitmug responded to queries as the participants fielded questions regarding relevant services offered by TESDA. “The ARMM government is committed to uplifting the youth across the region and it is good to see the youth themselves are also committed to taking action,” he said, adding, TESDA-ARMM has already gathered OSY data across the region and is in the process of verifying and targeting the needs of the youth sub-sector.
Among other issues tackled during the youth congress were unemployment and underemployment, waste management, and peace and security. “Our people have faced far greater adversities in the past and we have overcome these challenges with youth leaders at the forefront of the struggle. There is a lot expected from the youth and looking at you present here today, I can say that the future holds so much promise. Thank you for reminding us what it was like to be a youth leader again,” Mitmug said.
Also present in the said event were Jehanne Mutin, chairperson of the Regional Commission on Bangsamoro Women; Abdulhamid Alawi, chief of the Office of the Regional Governor – Records Division; Dim Radia, administrator of the region’s Cooperative Development Agency; Al-Trekee Dayan, director of the Regional Sports Coordinating Office;, and Anwar Upahm, program manager for the ARMM-HELPS or Health, Education, Livelihood, Peace and Governance and Synergy that addresses maternal and infant deaths, malnutrition, access to basic and quality education, lack of livelihood, security and good governance in the barangays. (With a report from Mindanao Examiner.)
