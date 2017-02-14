ARMM sends relief aid to Surigao earthquake victims

COTABATO CITY – The Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) through its Humanitarian and Emergency Action Response Team (ARMM-HEART) has sent relief assistance to earthquake victims in Surigao City.

An ARMM HEART team departed from the region’s seat here on February 13, according to Executive Secretary Laisa Alamia who said the relief assistance includes 200 sacks of rice, 50 boxes of instant coffee, 100 boxes of sardines, and 100 bottles of five-liter distilled water.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Surigao City was hit by magnitude 6.7 earthquake at 10 p.m. on February 10, causing deaths, injuries and damage to properties. Based on the agency’s report, the epicenter of the earthquake was 16 kilometers northwest of Surigao City and was of tectonic of origin.

As of latest data, the temblor’s death toll has risen to eight, and the number of injured is now at 2,019. The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council pegged damaged properties to more than P108 million. On February 11, the government of Surigao City has declared a state of calamity.

“The people of Surigao need assistance, and we should provide whatever we can,” Atty. Alamia said. Based on a report from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), at least 300 houses in Surigao del Norte, where the city is located, were damaged by the temblor.

In November 2013, ARMM HEART also extended relief and medical assistance to the victims of Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban City, Leyte.

ARMM-HEART is a convergence of agencies that oversees disaster preparedness and response in the region. The team includes Phivolcs; DSWD; Department of Science and Technology; Department of the Interior and Local Government; Office of Civil Defense; Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration; and the Regional Planning and Development Office, among others. (Bureau of Public Information)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine

Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/

Share Our News

Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

693 total views, 693 views today