Army soldier wounded in MILF clash in Sultan Kudarat 

Posted: 10:06 pm, May 19, 2017 by Desk Man

COTABATO CITY – A government soldier was wounded in a clash with suspected Moro Islamic Liberation Front members on Friday in southern Philippines.

The fighting erupted in Sultan Kudarat’s Isulan town where security forces were sent to serve a warrant for a rebel commander identified only as Dimas, alias Dragon, for his alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade.

Dimas managed to escape the fighting which involved the police and soldiers against dozens of rebels that protected Dimas. The wounded soldier has been identified as Sergeant Davides Enadrio who was shot during the three hours of fierce battle in the remote village of Bual.

The army insisted that 10 rebels were killed, but it could not provide any proof of this, except for unconfirmed reports allegedly passed on by civilians to the military. There was no immediate statement from the MILF, but several of its commanders and members had been killed in anti-narcotics operations. The rebel group signed an interim peace deal with Manila in 2014.  

Meanwhile in Cotabato City, two suspected drug pushers were killed and two others arrested in anti-narcotics operation also on Friday.

Chief Inspector Reynaldo Derlantein said Kamap Taup and Jun Dalandas were both slain after they engaged policemen in a firefight in Bagua 2 village. Those arrested have been identified as Danilo Lariosa Jr, and Freddie Bello. (Rhoderick Beñez)

